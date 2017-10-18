Find out if you’re the next James Bond or Mata Hari at a new espionage museum where your spying skills will be put to the test.

When it opens in December, SPYSCAPE will span seven galleries on Eighth Avenue and feature artifacts and media depicting hacking, deception and intelligence operations, as well as a spy training program, according to a museum spokeswoman.

Spy wannabes will step into an interrogation booth to test their emotional intelligence (for instance, can attendees spot a liar, or lie on the spot?), smarts in code-making stations and reaction times in tunnels armed with security lasers.

Spatial awareness will also be tested and heightened as trainees will be asked to watch closely or know if they’re being watched.

The museum’s profiling system, designed by the head of training for a British intelligence agency, will then tell trainees which spy role they’re most suited to, according to the museum’s website.

The 60,000-square-foot museum is being developed with the help of “a top-level spymaster and hackers” and Archimedia, a British-based private investment group that says espionage skills are transferrable to every day life. Having these abilities helps people to see and think more clearly about the world around them and themselves, the company said in a statement.

SPYSCAPE taps the global interest in espionage and a growing demand for destination-based entertainment, the company added.

The museum itself is also a collaboration with Adjaye Associates, which designed the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Victoria and Albert Museum and the Nobel Peace Center.

The museum will open at 928 Eighth Ave. at an still-to-be-determined date in December and will take in future spies from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for $39 a person. For more information visit spyscape.com.