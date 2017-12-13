After two long years of waiting for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” to land in theaters, it’s time to celebrate by transporting ourselves to a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away -- or at least to the nearest bar.

With the film’s opening in theaters on Thursday, fans have planned film screenings, scavenger hunts, game nights, tailgate parties and even a burlesque show to mark the occasion before and after the big night.

So while you discuss your theories about who Rey’s parents are and whether Kylo Ren will finally realize his dream to become like his grandfather Darth Vader, we’ve gathered a list of “Star Wars”-themed events so that you don’t have to use the Force to summon their whereabouts.

Tailgate and score some deals in honor of the release

Staten Island’s Comic Book Jones, at 2220 Forest Ave., is hosting a tailgate party with free refreshments and discounts on Thursday between 9 p.m. and midnight. Everything in the store will be 15 percent to 60 percent off.

In addition, more than 500 “Star Wars” collectibles and vintage items will be for sale at 239 Play in the Bronx, 239 City Island Ave., on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Make a terrarium based on your favorite scene

Plant Nite NYC is hosting a “Star Wars”-themed terrarium building night at the Hilton Garden Grille and Bar on Thursday, at 7 p.m., where you can build a tiny plantscape using a small AT-AT. The price, $75, includes materials.

Watch a scandalous version of the space opera unfold

Hotsy Totsy Burlesque is doing a tribute to the saga on Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Slipper Room. It’s “Star Wars” meets “The Carol Burnett Show,” according to its website. The tribute features burlesque actresses Bimini Cricket, Brief Sweat, Candy Apples, Fem Appeal, Gogo Incognito, Minni D’Moocha and Rosie Cheeks. Tickets are $15 per person.

Catch up before you see the new movie

If you can handle all the drama, AMC theaters are holding double features on Thursday across Manhattan -- AMC 84th Street 6, AMC Kips Bay 15 and at AMC Empire 25.

The Ulmer Park Library, at 2602 Bath Ave. in Brooklyn, is hosting a free screening of “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Global Saber Lights Out Dance Party

Before or after you see the new movie, head on over to the new Darkside Bar (201 Lafayette St.) for a dance party. Bring your lightsaber (or other glowing device) and dance to a mix of music that was released in the years that each movie premiered. Tickets are $33 online or $40 at the door.

If your name is Luke, you’re in luck

Luke’s Lobster, which has locations on the Upper East Side, in FiDi, the East Village, Midtown East and Times Square, is offering a free lobster roll to anyone whose name is Luke or Lucas to celebrate the release on Friday only. You must provide valid ID.

The Amazing “Star Wars” Scavenger Hunt

Follow a series of clues around the city, performing physical and mental challenges to win the title of “best space crew since the Millennium Falcon” and big prizes, too. The event on Saturday begins at 1:30 p.m. at Slattery’s Midtown Pub and costs $39 to participate.

Test your knowledge of the Force

The Bryant Park Lounge on Sixth Avenue wants to put you to the test with a “Star Wars” trivia night on Tuesday, from 6:30 to 8:30. Four to six teams will battle it out for prizes at the end of the fifth round. The trivia will only cover the classic films/original saga. Tickets are $15.

Party it up for the best space saga known to man

Geek Girl Brunch is hosting a “Star Wars” holiday party on Saturday to toast “The Last Jedi” and raise money for Star Wars Force for Change. The organization donates money to UNICEF Kid Power and the Starlight Children’s Foundation. Participants gets a raffle ticket and can pay whatever they wish to get in. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Dewey’s Pub at 135 W. 30th St.

Anyone Comics, at 1216 Union St. in Crown Heights, is hosting a charity reading of “Star Wars: A New Hope” in the style of a William Shakespeare play. It begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are a suggested $10. All benefits will go to Toys for Tots.

Another event to help children and celebrate the release is being held the following day, Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m. at Atlantis Hall on Lefferts Boulevard. Expect games, music, food and characters from the movie, who will be giving gifts to kids.