Things to Do Summer Solstice in NYC: How to celebrate the longest day of the year By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated June 21, 2018 2:00 PM It's the longest day of the year and the first official day of summer, so it's time to celebrate. Head outside to take full advantage of the sun at parks, squares and shops around the city, which are hosting live music performances. We've rounded up a few to help out. Be a human sundial Photo Credit: Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Stand on a giant sundial banner to cast your shadow and mark the time. You'll help create a large-scale human timepiece by leaving your personal mark on the banner, which will be displayed in the Museum of Mathematics through June. This is the first Throwback Thursday (a series of free activities in the plaza on Thursdays) for the Flatiron District. (Free, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., North Public Plaza, flatirondistrict.nyc) Find music everywhere Photo Credit: NAMM Foundation This all-day musical celebration is coming to New York City with more than 1,000 free concerts in public spaces throughout all five boroughs. Enjoy hip hop, opera, Latin jazz, punk rock and more by high school bands to marquee names on streets, sidewalks, stoops, plazas, cemeteries, parks and gardens. (Free, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., makemusicny.org) Bay Ridge performances Photo Credit: Shaye Weaver Celebrate the summer in Bay Ridge with a day-long live music series at a number of its restaurants and cafes, including Balady Foods, Hookahnuts, Schnitzel Haus, Bay Ridge Bakery and Salon Briana. (Free, through 9 p.m., facebook.com) Stroll down Park Avenue Photo Credit: Grand Central Partnership Stroll Park Avenue to catch free live music, from jazz to Latin soul, during the first-ever Summer Solstice Music Festival by Grand Central Partnership. Check out the Duane Eubanks Quintet, JJ's Funky Groove, Zaccai Curtis Trio, Fulaso, Eric Person Trio, A Latin Movement, Bryan Carrott Trio, Liz Leimkuhler & Friends, Beyond Fab and more. (Free, 4 to 8 p.m., Park Avenue, from 39th to 52nd streets, grandcentralpartnership.nyc) Enjoy a day at the waterfront Photo Credit: Socrates Sculpture Park Celebrate the first day of summer with art-making workshops and activities and join artist/storyteller Satya Celeste in "transforming" the grove of trees into a magical communal art piece. You can get your face painted by Agostino Arts, listen to live music, ask a philosopher anything from experts at The Brooklyn Public Philosophers and see Heidi Neilson's art project "Moon Arrow" and work from Socrates 2018 Emerging Artist Fellow, Jesse Harrod. At sunset, everyone will gather at the hill for "urban shaman" Mama Donna Henes' annual waterfront solstice ritual that is meant to unite everyone in reverence and positive energy. (Free, 5 p.m. to dusk, Socrates Sculpture Park, Long Island City, socratessculpturepark.org)