Super Bowl Sunday is a holiday as far as New York City is concerned.

The game is of course the reason for the festivities, but it's also about cheering on your team with your friends, checking out the star-studded half-time show and having a reason to celebrate in the middle of winter.

But if hosting a party seems a daunting task this year, don't fear: bars are filled to the brim with food and drink specials. Win or lose, you can still have fun and let someone else worry about filling your friends' glasses.

While teams are still vying for a spot in this year's Super Bowl on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, it's the perfect time to lock down your plans for where to watch Kelly Clarkson sing the national anthem and Justin Timberlake bring sexy back.

Check out these spots for the city's coolest viewing parties.

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails

Take part in a five-hour open bar with $1 chicken wings and half-priced appetizers while you watch the game on four TVs in the restaurant/bar. ($50 to $60, 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., 367 3rd Ave., handcraftnyc.com) (Credit: Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails)

Harold's Meat & Three at Arlo Soho Hotel

Arlo Soho Hotel offers a private viewing where you can invite six to 50 people for an open bar and unlimited food from Harold's Meat & Three. Eats will include chips and guac, chili, burgers, hot dogs, pigs-in-a-blanket, sub sandwiches and more. Book by emailing julia@haroldsmeatandthree.com (Packages start at $750, 231 Hudson St., haroldsmeatandthree.com) (Credit: Harold's Meat & Three)

The Spaniard

The bar will be showing the game on both its 48-inch big screen TV and its 68-inch projector screen starting at 5 p.m. The family-style menu will include nachos, pulled pork sliders, poutine, french fries, onion rings and buffalo duck wings, plus beers by the bucket for the table. A booth for up to six people is $500; to reserve one up to 10 people is $750. (5 p.m., 190 W. 4th St., thespaniardnyc.com) (Credit: Noah Fecks)

Virgil's Real BBQ

Enjoy a free Skyy vodka cocktail and Wild Turkey bourbon tasting before the game starts. There also will be $12 Coors Light pitchers and $15 Miller Light buckets throughout the game, as well as chances to win prizes and giveaways. (2:30 p.m., 152 W. 44th St., virgilsbbq.com) (Credit: Virgil's Real BBQ)

Brooklyn Winery

If you thought wine and the Super Bowl don't mix, you were wrong. The Brooklyn Winery is hosting its own big game party with drink specials, buckets of beer and "The End Zone," a specialty cocktail made with bourbon, lemon juice and Old Vine Zinfandel. Bites include pita nachos, buffalo chicken bites, sliders, crispy Brussels sprouts and more. If you get there early, you'll have a better chance for a good seat. (5 p.m., 213 N. Eighth St., Williamsburg, bkwinery.com) (Credit: Brooklyn Winery)

Nitehawk Cinema

Looking for a cinematic space to watch the Super Bowl? Nitehawk will be playing the big game in its theater, featuring seat-side service. The theater will have all the game fixings, including chicken wings with house-made buffalo sauce, carrots, celery, dill-buttermilk or blue cheese dressing (5 for $5, 10 for $10 or 15 for $15.) Drink specials will represent each team's hometown. (136 Metropolitan Ave., Williamsburg, 6:30 p.m., nitehawkcinema.com) (Credit: Nitehawk Cinema)

Humboldt & Jackson

Challenge yourself at this Super Bowl wing eating contest -- held during the halftime show -- or just watch the game on the bar's 120-inch TV. Admission includes all-you-can-eat wings and guarantees a seat. ($20, 5 p.m., 434 Humboldt St., Williamsburg, eventbrite.com) (Credit: iStock)

House of Yes

An "immersive Super Bowl experience" will give the NFL's halftime a run for its money -- performers will impersonate Justin Timberlake and Lady Gaga, and others will dress up like cheerleaders and mascots in an improvised show. For those who want the full Super Bowl party experience, there will also be beer buckets, drink specials and a football snack buffet with hot wings, pizza, and fried stuff. ($20, 6 to 11 p.m., 2 Wyckoff Ave., Bushwick, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Hofbräu Bierhaus NYC

For some, the Super Bowl is synonymous with one thing: beer. Hofbräu Bierhaus recognizes this and offers it in a giant 2-liter boot. Not only that, the venue will also offer half-off appetizers, including spicy or Jager BBQ wings. (712 Third Ave., Manhattan, 6 to 11 p.m., bierhausnyc.com) (Credit: Hofbräu Bierhaus NYC)

Haven Rooftop

What could be cooler than catching the Super Bowl in a cozy roof top bar (called the Ski Chalet) with eight 55-inch TVs? Haven Rooftop is offering a "touch down package" for $65 that includes a pitcher of beer, an appetizer platter (with calamari, fish tacos and sliders) and guaranteed seating for two. RSVP to events@sanctuaryhotelnyc.com (Starts at 4 p.m., 132 W. 47th St., havenrooftop.com) (Credit: Sanctuary Hotel NYC)

The Standard Biergarten Tailgate

Take in Super Bowl LII at the Meatpacking District's beer hall The Standard Biergarten, where two 90-inch televisions show the game. Enjoy a bucket of beer and a variety of game day-themed snacks. (848 Washington St., Manhattan, noon to 1 a.m., standardhotels.com) (Credit: The Standard Biergarten)

Tender

If you want to really see the screen this year, this lounge-y restaurant has multiple 55-inch TV screens, two 82-inch projector screens and even a 110-inch projector screen. While you watch the game, munch on Tender's snacks, like avocado fries, cheddar mac and cheese, tuna tartare and tender omakase. If needed it'll have a "touch down package" $65 per person, which includes a pitcher of beer, an appetizer platter with wings, mozzarella sticks and fries and guaranteed seating for two. RSVP to events@sancturaryhotelnyc.com (5 p.m., 130 W. 47th St., tendernyc.com) (Credit: Sanctuary Hotel NYC)

Eli's Night Shift

This late-night bar and eatery has a large 5-by-8-foot projector screen and a variety of game day eats, from Night Shift Nachos ($12) to jumbo wings ($12). If you're heading to the Night Shift in a large group, feel free to snag a reservation, and enjoy a growler of craft beer for the table. (189 East 79th St., elizabar.com) (Credit: Eli's Night Shift)

Aloha NYC

Catch the big game on six high-definition TVs and a big high-definition projector screen with food and cheap drink specials ($3 shots, $4 domestic bears and $5 well drinks). RSVP online. (37-02 Astoria Blvd., Astoria, eventbrite.com) (Credit: Shaye Weaver)

Monarch

Monarch has five big screen TVs and five projectors for prime viewing of the big game and a number of fun activities like corn hole, beer pong and flip cup. Starting at 5:30, the enclosed rooftop lounge will have a one-hour open bar for $25, which includes beer, wine and champagne. Drink specials will also include $5 select beer, $6 whiskey shots, and food specials including pigs in a blanket for $7, wings for $8, and nachos for $10. RSVP by calling (212) 630-9993 or emailing reservations@addisongroupnyc.com. (5:30 p.m., 71 W. 35th St., here) (Credit: Addison Group NYC)