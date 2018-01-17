Super Bowl Sunday is a holiday as far as New York City is concerned.

The game is of course the reason for the festivities, but it's also about cheering on your team with your friends, checking out the star-studded half-time show and having a reason to celebrate in the middle of winter.

But if hosting a party seems a daunting task this year, don't fear: bars are filled to the brim with food and drink specials. Win or lose, you can still have fun and let someone else worry about filling your friends' glasses.

While teams are still vying for a spot in this year's Super Bowl on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis, it's the perfect time to lock down your plans for where to watch Kelly Clarkson sing the national anthem and Justin Timberlake bring sexy back.

Check out these spots for the city's coolest viewing parties.