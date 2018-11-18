Volunteering in NYC for Thanksgiving: From Citymeals on Wheels to FeedingNYC and more

West Side Campaign Against Hunger and New York Cares offer just a handful of ways to help.

For New Yorkers looking to give back this week in the spirit of Thanksgiving, here are just a few places and ways you can serve:

FeedingNYC 2018

FeedingNYC is a volunteer program dedicated to hand-delivering Thanksgiving meals for those in need around the city. This year, volunteers can sign up for sessions on Tuesday to join a group of 12 to deliver boxed meals in one of the five boroughs to families in homeless shelters.

You can choose to register as a volunteer or, if you are unable to attend, adopt a box by making a donation to FeedingNYC.

Register for volunteering or donations here.

Thousand Turkey Challenge

Every year, West Side Campaign Against Hunger holds its Thousand Turkey Challenge in support of low-income families in the city.

To get involved, you can bring a turkey on Monday or Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., or Wednesday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

(You can also text a turkey to show your support: text TURKEY to 56512)

Citymeals on Wheels

Citymeals on Wheels is a nonprofit that focuses on raising funds for elderly New Yorkers in need of food and companionship.

Every holiday, the organization hosts food distribution events, and Thanksgiving is no different. Those interested in delivering meals, participating in a senior chat or pairing with an isolated New Yorker can apply at citymeals.org/holidayvolunteer.

For a donation, visit their website and select donate now.

New York Cares

Founded by city residents in 1987, New York Cares hosts numerous events throughout the year to engage volunteers in charitable work.

This Thanksgiving, they are offering slots for new volunteers to lend a hand. On Tuesday, interested individuals can register to join the Thanksgiving Dinner Prep for Seniors at the Clinton Housing Development Company. Later on the same day, there’s also the Thanksgiving Potluck at Brooklyn Gardens’ elementary school PS 557K.

Click here to sign up now.

God’s Love We Deliver

Throughout the week leading up to Thanksgiving, God’s Love We Deliver is hosting various events for which volunteers can sign up to help. From baking to meal-kit assembly to delivery, the chain of production and distribution is broken down into sections for easy management.

For their Holiday Meal Campaign, known as Celebrate With a Plate, each Thanksgiving feast is priced at $10. Once you donate, meals go toward New Yorkers with serious illnesses.

Prideishome

For Pride Is Home and Faith Forward TV’s 1st Annual Thanksgiving Community give-back, they have teamed up with 333 Lounge to feed 100 people and families on Thursday from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

It’s free to sign up and volunteers meet at the 333 Lounge on 333 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn.

Brown Bike Girl’s Thanksgiving Day Vegan Meal Delivery Project

On Thanksgiving Day, Brown Bike Girl is teaming up with Chili on Wheels to deliver vegan meals to the homeless in areas of Harlem and the Bronx.

Meet at Tompkins Square Park at 11 a.m. with your bike to load it up with vegan meals.