The Weekend It List

Summer dreams are made of these: ice cream, a beer fest and waiting in line for free stuff.

eat it. At Ice & Vice, creativity rules. Couple that with ice cream that's made in small batches, and the result seems to be a collision of stoner dreams and a what's-the-worst-that-could happen attitude. Current flavors include the Opium Den (with toasted poppy seeds and lemon bread croutons) and 9AM (doughnut truffle and Vietnamese coffee), as well as those Insta-worthy sandwiches (one with black-and-white cookies and everything seasoning). But maybe you're a traditionalist, a fan of the Triad (chocolate, vanilla, strawberry) who "gets wild" with the occasional rum raisin. All good: Open up your mouth and feed it via one of our 18 favorite ice cream shops, which run the gamut from old-school to self-taught.

drink it. The same day our hometown baseball teams square off in the Bronx, you have your own challenge: taking on 80+ craft breweries at the inaugural New York Beer Fest at Queens' Citi Field. A crisp Grant gets you into one of two Saturday sessions (afternoon or evening), where you can sip locals like Sunset Park's Five Boroughs Brewing Co. and LIC's Big ALICe and travel teams from Colorado (Left Hand) and Illinois (Half Acre).

wait for it ... It's opening weekend for Shakespeare in the Park's second summer offering, but free and this city of 8.5 million generally mean one thing: You better work. But while tickets to "Twelfth Night" won't exactly materialize out of sheer mental might, you have options, ranging from an online lottery to transforming that Central Park line into a garden party. No one said democracy was easy.

explore it. To those who spend their summer weekends out of town, we say, well, that sounds nice, but there's plenty of exploring to be done right here. And sure, Gowanus was featured in "Broad City," and while that might mean* there's a Whole Foods, it also translates to a bar that lets you throw axes. Toss in a yummy pie joint, shuffleboard spot and water views** while you walk, and it's one of the better gifts the G train has to offer. *Yes, there is absolutely a Whole Foods. **It really doesn't stink like it used to.