Third Street Music School launches series of online summer classes

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A virtual summer music program is here to help support kids and adults alike who are sheltering in place in New York City.

Third Street Music School Settlement has announced the launch of “Summer Days,” an online series of classes that provide remote instruction and personal engagement while balancing time away from the screen. The classes will run from June through August and will feature expert instructors teaching dance, music, adult and preschool courses and offer flexibility to match different daily schedules.

“New Yorkers, and especially New York City parents, are working to ensure a positive experience during a summer at home,” said Valerie Lewis, Anna-Maria Kellen Executive Director of Third Street Music School. “Third Street’s series of Summer Days programs offer a great balance for students who will have more time at home than usual this summer.”

Third Street Music School has designed four distinct summer workshops, each of which is two weeks long: chamber music, piano, dance and musical theatre. Students can also register for mini-courses through which they will be able to sample a piece of Third Street they have not previously explored, including jazz, rock, chorus, sound production, and more.

Other elements of Summer Days includes programs lessons, where students can pick up an instrument for the first time, or brush up on their skills; as well as adult summer classes in piano, jazz, rock band, new horizons and performance, which provide an opportunity for adult students of all levels to work on their skills, to practice and perform with new people, and to stay connected.

Registration is now open for Third Street’s summer programming. For more information, visit virtualthirdstreet.org/summer.