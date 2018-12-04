Gift guide from Sanitation Department, donateNYC helps prevent waste

Everything from Prada shoes to collectible GI Joe action figures can be found in city thrift stores.

Some gifts are even better the second time around.

That’s the message of a new Holiday Gift Guide focused on stylish and unusual items found at thrift stores around the city.

Fashionistas might be surprised to find Miu Miu Baroque platform shoes or Prada slingbacks at Housing Works. There are also earrings and key chains made from bicycle parts at Bike New York, a vintage bathtub from the Big Reuse, and an old school GI Joe action figure at Goodwill.

The city’s Sanitation Department and its donateNYC program put together the guide to promote shopping at nonprofit thrift stores and reusing items as a way to keep more trash out of the waste stream.

“While the holiday season is a time of giving, shopping at a donateNYC partner thrift store or reuse center can also save you money, reduce waste, and support critical social service providers with your purchase,” Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia said in a statement.

The agency estimates donateNYC and partner organizations helped divert more than 98 million pounds of unwanted items from going into the trash and filling up landfills in 2017.