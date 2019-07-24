New Yorkers have decided who the G.O.A.T. is.

Riverside Park Conservancy's campaign "Vote the G.O.A.T.," which asked people to choose their favorite resident goats this summer, is culminating in a grand ceremony at the park on Aug. 1 that will be attended by fans, elected officials and photographers, who will welcome the top five furry favorites with a trophy (yes, that's right), a medal and a bouquet of weeds.

"This is the moment New Yorkers have been waiting for," said Dan Garodnick, the former city council member, and the conservancy's CEO and president.

Garodnick, ever the politician, said he would "reserve his endorsement" for his favorite goat until Aug. 1.

All of the original 24 goats that were introduced to the park in May as part of the conservancy's "Goatham City" initiative, to clear invasive plants, have their own humorous biographies and "headshots" on the park's website, where votes could be cast.

Buckles, a mostly white male goat with long horns, for example, is a good climber who fears bodies of water and has a crush on the Central Park Mandarin duck. Skittles, pictured above, is a former bodybuilder who loves to cook and knows he's handsome, according to his bio.

When asked to reveal one of the leading goats, Garodnick declined.

"That would just be wrong — there is a very important moment coming up," he said, laughing.

All of the goats did such a good job clearing away the invasive plants — poison ivy, porcelain berry, multifloral rose, bittersweet, wineberry, and lesser celandine — across 2 acres, between 119th and 123rd streets, that they were permitted to take a vacation and go home to Green Goats Farm in Rhinebeck.

"They were so successful that we gave them a break midsummer to allow some of the plants to grow back," Garodnick said. "Our long term goal is to eliminate them completely, but the way to do that is to allow some regrowth and attack them again."

The whole program started with the "running of the goats" on May 21, when two dozen goats were brought in to eliminate the invasives — a job difficult for gardeners to do on the steep slopes of the park.

"It was a challenge that called for goats," he said.

The vote and celebration? Well, that's the conservancy making "a bit of a fuss," he chuckled.

"One of us had a fun thought and we decided to run with it," he said. "Mostly it was just a way to raise the profile of the project and the park. … and educate the public about what we do."

The handful of goats that come back from the farm will remain until the end of the summer and can be seen near the northernmost point of the park next to Riverside Drive.