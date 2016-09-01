Watch ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ and ‘Blazing Saddles’ in NYC to honor Gene Wilder

What could be sweeter than special showings of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and “Blazing Saddles” to honor the …

What could be sweeter than special showings of “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and “Blazing Saddles” to honor the late Gene Wilder?

AMC Theatres will show both of the iconic films at Manhattan’s AMC Empire 25 in Times Square at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively, on both Saturday and Sunday. Tickets cost $5.

Regal Entertainment Group will show “Willy Wonka” on Saturday at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. at select New York City theaters. It will screen at Regal E-Walk Stadium 13 & RPX in Times Square and Regal Union Square Stadium 14 in Manhattan, and UA Sheepshead Bay Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX in Brooklyn. Tickets are $16 for adults and $13 for seniors and children.

Wilder, who starred as Willy Wonka in the 1971 Mel Stuart-directed adaptation of Roald Dahl’s book, died on Monday from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, his family said.