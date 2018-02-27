MNDFL and Zola team up for new couples meditation class

The class, which will help deepen your listening skills, is offered throughout March.

As Zola’s “newlywed-at-large,” Jennifer Spector knows how stressful wedding planning can be.

As she prepared for her 2015 nuptials, the director of brand for the wedding planning and registry company started a meditation practice with her now-husband.

She’s not alone: A 2017 Zola survey found that more than 25 percent of people meditate or do yoga to de-stress during wedding planning.

To help those in the throes of it themselves, Zola is teaming up with meditation studio MNDFL to launch a couples class just for March.

amNewYork spoke with Spector, 31, about the class.

Was your wedding planning process stressful?

It was. I think for many couples, myself included, you’re spending way more money than you ever have on an event, so that can be very scary. And you’re juggling a lot of different needs, whether it’s yours and your partner’s needs or yours and your family’s needs, or your and your friends’ needs.

How did you get into meditation?

We were introduced to MNDFL by a friend when the first studio in Greenwich Village opened. It was just a way for us to do something together that was really intentional and focused and calming. I think that gearing up for your wedding, oftentimes you’re working out a lot or celebrating, and it’s a lot of high-energy stuff. So it’s really nice to do something that’s calming. It became like a date for us.

What’s the new class like?

This is something that’s geared toward couples. But you also could go with family or anyone else that you have a really serious relationship with, which I feel for a lot of people is their best friend. It’s going to teach you a combination of traditional meditation techniques, but also deepen your listening skills, which is very important in every relationship.

IF YOU GO

The Relationships class will be offered throughout March at all MNDFL locations | 10 E. Eighth St., 239 E. 60th St., 208 N. Eighth St., Williamsburg | $18/class | schedule and registration at mndflmeditation.com