The Weekend It List

Lin-Manuel Miranda, not pictured, co-created "Freestyle Love Supreme" before "In the Heights" and "Hamilton." watch it. Photo Credit: Julie Larsen Maher/WCS Season three of "The Zoo," which provides a glimpse of life behind the scenes at the Bronx Zoo, premieres Feb. 10 on Animal Planet. eat it. Photo Credit: Danielle Silverman When you think about destination dining for Korean cuisine, you likely have Flushing, Queens, or Manhattan's Koreatown bordering West 32nd Street mapped. And while these neighborhoods remain solid options when that craving for bibimbap strikes, northeastern Queens has remained a lesser-known but just as worthy location for authentic Korean food. Bayside and Oakland Gardens, in particular, continue to expand their Korean restaurant offerings, so if you don't live nearby, it's worth hopping on the LIRR to expand your palate. "Queens is filled with Asian culture," says Joon Yoon, manager of Korean comfort food eatery Modoo Chicken and Noodle Bar, which opened in Bayside two years ago. "Many Koreans live in Bayside and they like to dine out with their friends, so the businesses have grown." Modoo is true to its name, with staples including Korean-style fried chicken in addition to noodle dishes like a spicy beef ramen with oxtail bone marrow broth and topped with beef brisket. And if you're more in the mood for donkatsu (breaded and fried pork cutlet topped with savory gravy), Korean barbecue, or the very portable gimbap rolls, well, northern Queens offers all of the above. cheer it. Photo Credit: Arlo SoHo The Oscars will be without a host this year, but several city bars and restaurants are doing their own kind of hosting -- with drinks. Midtown's Oscar Wilde is throwing a themed bash with a red carpet and cocktails, while Arlo SoHo (pictured) is offering free hors d'oeuvres and a chance to wine free champagne if you fill out a nomination ballot. In Astoria, DiWine has a specially made cocktail called "It's Oscar Thyme." So while you cross your fingers for "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Black Panther" or "A Star is Born" to win Best Picture, why not drink and be merry with friends?