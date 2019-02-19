Your time off is precious.

We happen to spend our on-the-clock hours combing through the many options NYC has to offer, so let us help you maximize those days off. Every week, we distill the very best the weekend has to offer.

And, to have the Weekend It List delivered to your inbox, sign up at amny.com/weekend.

see it. Lin-Manuel Miranda, not pictured, co-created "Freestyle Love Supreme" before "In the Heights" and "Hamilton."

watch it. Season three of "The Zoo," which provides a glimpse of life behind the scenes at the Bronx Zoo, premieres Feb. 10 on Animal Planet.

eat it. When you think about destination dining for Korean cuisine, you likely have Flushing, Queens, or Manhattan’s Koreatown bordering West 32nd Street mapped. And while these neighborhoods remain solid options when that craving for bibimbap strikes, northeastern Queens has remained a lesser-known but just as worthy location for authentic Korean food. Bayside and Oakland Gardens, in particular, continue to expand their Korean restaurant offerings, so if you don’t live nearby, it’s worth hopping on the LIRR to expand your palate. “Queens is filled with Asian culture,” says Joon Yoon, manager of Korean comfort food eatery Modoo Chicken and Noodle Bar, which opened in Bayside two years ago. “Many Koreans live in Bayside and they like to dine out with their friends, so the businesses have grown.” Modoo is true to its name, with staples including Korean-style fried chicken in addition to noodle dishes like a spicy beef ramen with oxtail bone marrow broth and topped with beef brisket. And if you're more in the mood for donkatsu (breaded and fried pork cutlet topped with savory gravy), Korean barbecue, or the very portable gimbap rolls, well, northern Queens offers all of the above.