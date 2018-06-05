LATEST PAPER
Wellness the topic of conversation at first-ever Healthyish Homecoming

Learn from writers and entrepreneurs on buzzy topics like self-care.

The Healthyish editions of Bon Appetit have struck

By Meredith Deliso meredith.deliso@amny.com @themerryness
Print

Self-care is one of the buzzwords that will be on the table at the first Healthyish Homecoming.

The daylong Brooklyn affair this Saturday is organized by Healthyish, the wellness-leaning imprint of Bon Appetit.

“Everybody understands what ‘healthyish’ is, and it really resonates with just the way that people want to eat now,” says Healthyish editor Amanda Shapiro, 31. “They want to feel good about what they eat, and don’t want to feel pressured to eat a certain way.”

With Healthyish in its second year, the publication has started focusing more on live events. The Healthyish Homecoming festival will feature food from Manhattan cafe Two Hands and Los Angeles’ Botanica, cocktails from the Hudson, New York diner Lil’ Deb’s Oasis, and a handful of panels featuring entrepreneurs and wellness advocates.

Here’s a look at some of the topics on tap:

Wellness

Shapiro will explore the question “Has Wellness Become Bad for Us?” with New York Times staff writer Jenna Wortham and Black Girl in Om founder Lauren Ash. “I think that there’s been a bit of backlash against that word and what it means,” Shapiro says. “There’s a version of wellness that feels really alienating if you’re not young, white and beautiful. We’re really digging into the state of that world right now and challenging things we see as problematic, and celebrating the stuff that is really amazing about it.”

Self-care

“I think self-care, like wellness, is a word that gets thrown around a lot,” Shapiro says. A panel with Harvest & Revel owner Sara Elise, Girls’ Night In founder Alisha Ramos and writers Meredith Talusan and Fariha Róisín will get into “what does that word mean, and who is self-care really available to,” says Shapiro, whose own self-care routine includes biking to work and taking CBD oil each night.

Entrepreneurship

“We’re really excited about the enthusiasm and entrepreneurship happening in the world of wellness right now,” Shapiro says. An entrepreneur-filled panel will feature Health-Ade Kombucha co-founder Daina Trout, Brooklyn Brewed Sorrel founder Nzinga Knight, Yola Mezcal co-owner Yola Jimenez, “Dining In” author Alison Roman and Sweetgreen co-founder Nicolas Jammet.

IF YOU GO

Healthyish Homecoming is Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. | 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, 60 Furman St., Brooklyn Heights | tickets $99 at healthyish-homecoming.com

Meredith has been a features editor with amNewYork since 2013, covering dining, health, travel and books.

