Pingpong enthusiasts are readying their paddles for “SPiNBLEDON,” a weeklong tournament and celebration that lines up with tennis’ Wimbledon championships.

SPiN, a pingpong/table tennis social club on East 23rd Street that boasts 14,000 square feet and about 18 tables, is inviting the community in to compete for bragging rights and the Spinbledon Cup, an actual golden trophy that resembles the real Wimbledon award, on July 9.

The tournament is meant to honor and put a spin on the prestigious tennis event in England — The Championships, Wimbledon, which end on July 15.

The rules are simple: Wear all white (as is custom at Wimbledon), battle it out in teams of three and don’t expect to use any professional paddles — only SPiN’s paddles will be allowed within the tournament. Teams can register for $50 ($16 per person) online.

The venue will continue to celebrate with screenings of the tennis championships, food and drink specials all week long (with staffers all in white) and conclude the festivities with a free, late-night party. Partying paddlers will play matches (and must be dressed in white) win Wimbledon-themed prizes, and get to watch a show featuring “The Dirty Dozen,” a group of pingpong pros who paddle ferociously for a theater-like experience, on Friday, July 13.

Those who decide to battle it out during the party will get a free strawberries-and-cream treat (another Wimbledon tradition), which is normally $8.

If you’ve worked up an appetite or need to whet your whistle, SPiN has a full bar (including special drinks like the “Spinbledon Smash”and “Spinbledon Cup” for $8 each) and a full food menu of shared plates, and internationally inspired entrees.

SPiNBLEDON may sound like an off-the-wall thing but pingpong is a sport that is gaining some steam among New Yorkers, according to Matthieu Forget, SPiN’s community and culture manager.

Forget, who calls himself and his co-workers “pingpong propagandists,” said, “everybody has played pingpong at some point in their lives but people are talking a little more about it,” he told amNewYork. “There’s an amazing social aspect to it because it’s so easy to play. We want more and more people to play pingpong. It’s such a fun sport.”

For ticketing information, visit SPiN’s eventbrite page.