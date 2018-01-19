Women’s March participants who literally want to make their mark Saturday can contribute to an all-female-created mural.

Marchers are invited to add to a mosaic mural of intricate eyes called “Eyes of the World” that was started during the first Women’s March last year.

“ 'Eyes of the World’ is a tangible and permanent reminder to the U.S. government that our eyes are constantly watching to ensure all policies embody human rights, advance civil rights and promote the highest degree of equality,” said Joanne Hunter, one of the artists behind the mural.

The first part of the mural, which hangs at the State University of New York College of Optometry, after a showing at the Neuberger Museum of Art in Purchase, was completed by 4,000 marchers and stretches 12 feet wide and 5 feet tall.

Tile by tile, this year’s marchers can grow the mural as much as they want inside a pop-up gallery on West 43rd Street before or after the rally. Everyone will be given pieces and grout from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. and also will have the chance to share their story with documentary filmmakers who will be capturing the march.

The documentary will center on the creation of the mural and the marchers who worked on it, including the events leading up to the rallies. The artists behind the mural, Joanne and Bruce Hunter, are spearheading the documentary with producer James Nicorolo, hoping to capture the personal reasons women take part in the march, organizers said.

“The marchers created this mural side-by-side crossing language, race, age, ability, gender and socioeconomic differences,” Joanne Hunter said.

No art experience is required to add to the mural. Just show up at 4 W. 43rd St. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.