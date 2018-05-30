World Cup mania is about to take over the city.

For an entire month, from June 14 to July 15, soccer fans will turn out en masse to bars and restaurants that screen the games as 32 nations battle for international bragging rights.

Prepare yourself for loud hollering and a plethora of food and drink deals.

Since you’re likely not going to Russia (where the games are held) we’ve gathered some viewing parties, screenings and events you won’t want to miss (hint: The next World Cup is four years away).

Parklife

636 DeGraw St., Gowanus

Open early for your viewing pleasure (but not at 6 a.m.), Parklife will screen the Cup on two screens and offer breakfast tacos and drink specials so you can survive the early morning hours.

INNSIDE Brasserie

132 W. 27th St., NoMad

Sit on an outdoor terrace and watch the games on a giant projection screen at INNSIDE, which will also have a “Soccer Spritz” drink menu with options for $10 or a Bud for $4. RSVP at 917-409-5171.

Boulton & Watt

5 Ave. A, East Village

Opening at 11 a.m. June 14 for the kick-off game, Boulton & Watt will keep the games on throughout regular business hours and will have drink and food specials, including $10 Kelso Pilsner steins, $16 weekday soccer lunch, and if you bring your passport when your home country is playing, you’ll get your second drink free. RSVP at 646-490-6004.

Black Forest

733 Fulton St. (Fort Greene)

181 Smith St. (Boerum Hill)

Both locations, decorated to the nines, will host viewing parties all month long by screening all matches with its HD projector and 13-foot screen, and there will be food and drink specials.

“Eating the World Cup”

June 18-28, 7 to 9 p.m.

Location TBD

What could be better than soccer? A soccer-themed food event, that is. This dinner series will feed you for eight nights with cuisine from 32 countries represented in the World Cup in buffet-style meals. Tickets are $50.

Ribalta

48 E. 12th St., Greenwich Village

Cheer on your team the Italian way with Neopolitan-style pizza at Ribalta, which will screen every match on its 16-foot HD projector screen. When you buy two beers, you’ll get the third for free. There’s also a special Margherita pizza with tomato-vodka sauce in honor of the first World Cup in Russia.

The Spaniard

109 W. 4th St., West Village

The matches will be on in the late mornings and afternoons on two large screens at this whiskey bar, which also has bites. During the course of the month, one lucky winner will get a trip for two to Germany (thanks to a sponsorship by Bitburger).

Nowadays

56-06 Cooper Ave., Ridgewood-Bushwick

2 p.m. on June 15, 21-24, 28

Cozy up inside Nowadays’ living room-like space for select matches (Portugal v. Spain, Argentina v. Croatia, Serbia v. Switzerland, Germany v. Sweden, South Korea v. Mexico, Poland v. Colombia and England v. Belgium). The kitchen and bar will have food and drink at the ready as you cheer on your team. Free entry.

La Pulperia 57

151 E. 57th St., Midtown East

June 9 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Wear your country colors and team T-shirts for this dance party, where DJs will spin world music and Latin hits. There will also be a raffle to win dinner certificates at House of Brews and La Pulperia. The best past World Cup games will play in the background. $15-20.

D Pet Hotels Chelsea

104 W. 27th St., Chelsea

June 16 at 6:30 p.m.

OK, this isn’t technically a viewing party but we thought you should know — this is a “World Pup Cup.” Dogs will be divided into two teams and will “compete” while running around an indoor, artificial grass soccer field. Dog sports coach Alex Middleton will officiate the game, which will be announced live by comedians Richie Redding and Katie Kaller. You can enter your canine or just watch. A portion of the proceeds go toward Badass Brooklyn Animal Rescue. $48.

Check back soon for more.