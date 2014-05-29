1 in 5 NYC high school students’ trips longer than adults’ commute: Report

Students spent an average 32 minutes getting to their schools.

High school students often commute more than a half hour on the subway to their schools. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

A fifth of city high school students had a longer commute than adults, according to an Independent Budget Office report.

During the 2011 and 2012 school year, one in five students took at least 45 minutes to get to school, while the average commute time for New Yorkers was 39 minutes in 2012. Students spent an average 32 minutes getting to their high schools.

“The transportation becomes an extra burden they have to handle if there’s a long commute involved,” said Doug Turetsky, an IBO spokesman.

The report looked at students who commuted by subway, bus and walking. Most students — 25,111 — had a 16 minute trip to school. The far-flung areas where most students had a trip lasting longer than 45 minutes include East New York in Brooklyn, eastern Queens, and north Bronx.