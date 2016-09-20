Quantcast
4, 5, 6 subway service returns to normal after NYPD activity at Astor Place, MTA says

Lauren Cook
September 20, 2016
1 min read
Straphangers should expect delays on the 4, 5 and 6 lines as a result of the incident.

There are service changes on the 4, 5 and 6 lines due to a person on the tracks at the Astor Place station in Manhattan on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, the MTA said.
The 4, 5 and 6 subway lines have resumed normal service following NYPD activity at the Astor Place subway station in Manhattan, the MTA said.

The MTA initially said in a tweet at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday that the service disruptions were due to an unauthorized person on the tracks. A spokesman for the FDNY, however, said reports of a person on the tracks at Astor Place and Lafayette Street were unfounded.

Due to the incident, there were several service changes on the 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 lines. By 2:35 p.m., the MTA said service on all subway lines had returned to normal, with residual delays on the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 lines.

