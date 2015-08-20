4, 5 trains resume service between Manhattan and BK, with delays

The power problem began around 4 p.m., and has disrupted signals in the Joralemon Tube.

A Con Edison power outage halted 4 and 5 train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn during rush-hour on Thursday, the MTA said.

Downtown 4 and 5 trains were ending service at the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall and Bowling Green stations, according to authorities. Manhattan-bound 4 trains are not going above Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, while some Manhattan-bound 5 trains are running on the 2 line between Nevins Street and 149th Street-Grand Concourse in both directions.

There are also delays on uptown 2 and 3 trains.

The MTA is asking riders to use the B, D, N, Q, and R lines instead.

The power problem began around 4 p.m., and has disrupted signals in the Joralemon Tube.

The tunnel is used by the 4 and 5 lines under the East River.