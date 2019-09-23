Transit Man dead after jumping in front of train with 5-year-old daughter, report says A man and 5-year-old girl were hit by a 4 train at the Kingsbridge Road station in the Bronx, police said. Photo Credit: Citizen App By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated September 23, 2019 10:59 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A man is dead and his 5-year-old daughter was injured after he reportedly jumped in front of a train in the Bronx Monday morning, according to the New York Times. The two were hit at the Kingsbridge Road 4 train station on Jerome Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., cops said. The man, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl, who was believed to have been clipped by the train, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi with minor injuries, police said. 4 trains in the Bronx resumed making all stops at about 10:45 a.m., but delays were expected, the MTA said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.