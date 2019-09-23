A man is dead and his 5-year-old daughter was injured after he reportedly jumped in front of a train in the Bronx Monday morning, according to the New York Times.

The two were hit at the Kingsbridge Road 4 train station on Jerome Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., cops said.

The man, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl, who was believed to have been clipped by the train, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi with minor injuries, police said.

4 trains in the Bronx resumed making all stops at about 10:45 a.m., but delays were expected, the MTA said.