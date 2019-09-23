LATEST PAPER
82° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
82° Good Afternoon
Transit

Man dead after jumping in front of train with 5-year-old daughter, report says

A man and 5-year-old girl were hit by

A man and 5-year-old girl were hit by a 4 train at the Kingsbridge Road station in the Bronx, police said.  Photo Credit: Citizen App

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

A man is dead and his 5-year-old daughter was injured after he reportedly jumped in front of a train in the Bronx Monday morning, according to the New York Times

The two were hit at the Kingsbridge Road 4 train station on Jerome Avenue shortly after 8 a.m., cops said. 

The man, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. The girl, who was believed to have been clipped by the train, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi with minor injuries, police said. 

4 trains in the Bronx resumed making all stops at about 10:45 a.m., but delays were expected, the MTA said.

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Activists gathered in lower Manhattan Friday as the Climate strike rally draws youths, adults to NYC
Wayne Algenio, 34, of Queens, won the first zeppole Queens man crowned king of San Gennaro zeppole eating contest
An NYPD officer was shot and wounded in Police officer shot in Staten Island, NYPD says
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, at a rally Elizabeth Warren speaks at NYC rally
Attorney General Letitia James announces a deal in 'Very grueling': AG says health aides were cheated in 24-hour workday
Retired firefighter George Bachnann, who was injured on Families arrive at Ground Zero to mark 18th year since 9/11