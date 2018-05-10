Two trains with mechanical problems caused service issues along almost the entire 7 line Thursday afternoon, the MTA said.

Service was suspended between Hunters Point Avenue and 34th Street-Hudson Yards because of train trouble around 1:08 p.m., and then another train issue shut down service between Flushing-Main Street and Times Square-42nd Street about an hour later, according to the agency.

New York City Transit tweeted that service was "beginning to resume" at 2:26 p.m., but a rider who posted a photo of a crowded Queensboro Plaza platform questioned the information.

The MTA warned of residual delays and congestion, and suggested riders looking to get between Manhattan and Queens could also take E, F, M, N, R or W trains.

Straphangers who rely on the 7 line have been increasingly unhappy with service in recent weeks.

City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer and Rep. Joseph Crowley held a rally last week calling on the MTA to hold an emergency town hall with riders following two separate outages during recent evening commutes.

“And so service definitely, once again, has taken a dramatic plunge from what is normally a pretty shoddy service situation," Van Bramer said last Thursday.