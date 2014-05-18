A and D trains to get overnight repairs in Manhattan

A and D trains in Manhattan will have service disrupted overnight this week under the MTA’s Fastrack repair program.

From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., each night beginning tonight through Friday morning, there will be no A and D trains from Columbus Circle to 207th Street in Inwood and 161st Street-Yankee Stadium, respectively. B and C service will end early. The MTA says A train riders should use the No. 1 train to get from midtown to upper Manhattan. D train riders can take the Nos. 2 and 4 trains for service to the Bronx. There will be shuttle buses between A and No. 1 train stations at Dyckman Street; along the M4 bus route to and from 168th Street; and between the 168th and 110th street stations on the No. 1 line.