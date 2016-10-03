Service resumes on A train after Queens gas leak, FDNY says

The gas leak at 118-06 Liberty Ave. was investigated and brought under control, the FDNY said.

A gas leak in Queens caused A train service suspension during Monday's morning commute, the FDNY said.

A gas leak in Queens caused a service disruption on the A train during Monday’s morning commute, the FDNY said.

The A train was suspended in both directions between Rockaway Boulevard and Ozone Park-Lefferts Boulevard in response to the gas leak. Service has since resumed, the MTA said.

The gas leak at 118-06 Liberty Ave. was investigated and brought under control, according to the FDNY. There were no patients being treated in connection with the leak, the department said.

Con Edison temporarily suspended electricity to about 40 customers in the area, but does not control gas for that location, a media representative said.