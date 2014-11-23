Accused subway pusher Kevin Darden: ‘I didn’t do anything’

The ex-con accused of shoving a 61-year-old man to his death at a Bronx train station pleaded ignorance about the gruesome murder, according to a jailhouse interview on ABC7’s “Eyewitness News” that aired Sunday.

Kevin Darden is facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Wai Kuen Kwok, who was with his wife at the East 167th Street station on the morning of Nov. 16 when an apparent stranger pushed him into the path of an oncoming D train.

“I would never do anything like that,” Darden said at Riker’s Island, according to the report. “I don’t remember anything about last Sunday … I didn’t do anything.”

Darden, 34, has a lengthy rap sheet of more than 30 arrests and has had several stints in jail. Darden is being investigated for another subway assault, in which a 51-year-old man was pushed to the ground at the West 4th Street station in Manhattan on Nov. 6.

A week before the grisly subway station slaying, Darden was arrested for allegedly trying to pickpocket a tourist in Times Square around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 9. He was charged with a misdemeanor and held in lieu of bail, but a judge let him go after the tourist had already left the country and prosecutors could not get a deposition.