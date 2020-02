The Port Authority is urging people to allow for extra travel time.

Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Nelson Almeida

The AirTrain to Kennedy Airport will be shut down Friday night into Saturday morning, the Port Authority announced.

The entire line from Jamaica, Queens to the airport will not run between 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

The Port Authority is providing free shuttle buses to all stations and terminals along the train’s route during the shutdown.

Those heading to JFK are being urged to leave extra travel time during the suspension.