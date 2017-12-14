Having trouble finding your Amtrak train at Penn Station?

Well, Amtrak on Wednesday announced a new app called FindYourWay, which officials said will help customers indeed find their way around Penn — helping them locate gates, platforms, trains, exits and even ATMs and restaurants.

Amtrak is calling it “a real-time customer information beacon technology-enabled app” designed for exclusive use at Penn.

The new app is based on a connectivity platform called Zyter. As part of the Amtrak-Zyter partnership, officials said about 400 beacons have been placed throughout Penn, allowing customers to activate the FindYourWay app upon entering and then allowing them to navigate throughout the station.

“From first-time visitors to veteran travelers, everyone can benefit from downloading FindYourWay and experiencing the new, digital-friendly New York Penn Station,” Amtrak chief commercial officer Stephen Gardner said in a statement. “FindYourWay is more that just an interactive platform; it can also help prevent overcrowding in the station, delivering a measure of customer safety that other communication products and forms of travel cannot provide.”

The app is available for free download on Android and iOS operating systems.