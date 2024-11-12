Amtrak service halted between Penn Station, New Haven after Bronx track fire

A brush fire in the Bronx forced the cancellation of Amtrak service Tuesday afternoon between Penn Station and New Haven.

The railroad said that the fire resulted in a loss of power to trains, forcing a suspension of service between New York and New Haven. Those trains that were already on the rails are being moved at low speed using diesel engines, Amtrak said.

Amtrak could not immediately give an estimate as when service would be restored.

The FDNY confirmed that the fire in question was set off by a transformer explosion at 1601 Bronxdale Ave. near Parkchester, at about 2:15 p.m. The fire, which started in an electrical substation near the train tracks, was reported under control at 5:49 p.m. Nov. 12. No injuries were reported.

Metro-North’s New Haven Line was still running regularly scheduled service out of Grand Central, and Amtrak advised customers to take the commuter service instead; Amtrak tickets were being cross-honored on Metro-North.