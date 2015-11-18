Police hunt suspect in Bedford-Stuyvesant Utica Ave subway station shooting that injured 2

It was the second violent subway incident this week, authorities say.

Police are searching for a suspect in the shooting of two men at the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn during rush hour.

The two victims, one of whom was critically wounded, were taken to Kings County Hospital following Tuesday’s violence. Police say the suspect shot both by the stairwell of the subway station. It was the second violent subway incident this week, authorities said.

The violence broke out just after 5 p.m. inside the A/C station in Bedford Stuyvesant, police said. The 27 and 34-year-old victims have not been identified.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and any suspects were not immediately clear. Police say the suspect was wearing an all gray sweatsuit with the hood up, and gray or black high-top sneakers. He was last seen fleeing toward Atlantic Avenue.

In a separate incident on Monday, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the shoulder and torso, and a 20-year-old man punched, on the mezzanine of the Cleveland Street J station. A pair of men had approached them and demanded they hand over their property.