Belmont Stakes transit guide: How to get to the races

The Belmont Stakes will take place on Long Island this Saturday, June 11, 2016.

While planning a day at the races, include a plan on how you will get there and back.

The Long Island Rail Road has set up a special timetable Saturday for trains that will take you from the city to Belmont Park in Elmont.

Here is everything you need to know about the trip, plus some helpful travel tips courtesy of the MTA.

LIRR train stations

You can get to and from Belmont Park at the following LIRR stations: Penn Station, Woodside, Atlantic Terminal, Nostrand Avenue, East New York and Jamaica. Note: Some trains require a transfer at Jamaica station.

For the full Belmont Park LIRR timetable, go to mta.info/lirr/getaways/belmontpark/BelmontStakes-2016.pdf.

LIRR fares

From Manhattan, Brooklyn and Woodside: $8 one way or $14 round trip.

From Jamaica: $7 one way or $12 round trip.

From Rosedale, St. Albans, Queens Village and Hollis (with transfer at Jamaica): $12 round trip

Buying LIRR tickets

The MTA is urging riders heading to the Belmont Stakes to buy their round-trip LIRR tickets in advance. Only Belmont Park tickets will be accepted for train service to and from Belmont Park. Other commonly used tickets — CityTicket, monthly, weekly and 10-trip tickets — are not valid for this trip.

To buy tickets at any LIRR ticket machine: Press the Deals & Getaways button then select Belmont Park. You can pay using cash, debit or credit card.

LIRR travel tips:

Getting to and from Belmont Park can be stressful if you’re not prepared or not paying attention. Here are some tips to help you get where you need to go as fast as possible.