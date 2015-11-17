Teen stabbed at Cleveland Street J train station, police say

A man was also punched when a fight broke out.

A teenager was stabbed and a man was punched when they got into a fight with a group of men inside a Brooklyn subway station Monday afternoon, police said.

The fight broke out on the mezzanine level of the Cleveland Street J train station at about 3 p.m. in the Cypress Hills area of Brooklyn. During the melee, the 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the shoulder and torso while fighting a group of five to six suspects. His friend, a 20-year-old man, appeared to be punched in the face, police said.

Both were taken to Brookdale Hospital, where they’re in stable condition.

Trains were bypassing the station, an MTA spokesman said.

It was not immediately clear what the fight was about.

The suspects, pictured above, have not been arrested, police say.