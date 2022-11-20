Quantcast
Manhattan

Canal Street subway station floods after water main break

By Aidan Graham and Dean Moses
MTA crews work to clear the flooding.
MTA crews work to clear the flooding.
Photo by Dean Moses

The Canal Street subway station was submerged on Sunday after a water main break flooded the train depot and wreaked havoc on the MTA’s 1, 2 and 3 lines. 

New York City Transit officials were alerted to the situation just before 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 20, and found the tracks of the Manhattan subway station under several feet of water. 

The view of the water main break from the street level at Canal Street.
The view of the water main break from the street level at Canal Street.Photo by Dean Moses

Video from the scene shows the water levels inundating the tracks, and nearly rising to the platform. 

Construction crews on the ground were monitoring a surface-level water spout, which was spraying near Canal and Varick streets. 

Crews from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection had cut off the water flowing to the water main at around noon, but by then, much damage had already been done.

As a result of the water deluge, 1 train service was suspended between the South Ferry and 14 St. stations. Meanwhile, 2 trains switched over to the 5 line between Nevins St. and 149 St-Grand Concourse (which caused delays on the 5 train, as they needed to share the tracks with the 2), while 3 train service was suspended completely. 

MTA crews work to clear the flooding. Photo by Dean Moses

By the afternoon, MTA crews were on the scene with hydraulic pumps, working to drain the subway tracks.

The MTA did not have an immediate estimate about when service would return to normal.

