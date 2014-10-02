Quantcast
Subways diverted as cat wanders the tracks in Brooklyn

Ivan Pereira
October 2, 2014
A train operator eventually removed the cat and it doesn’t appear to be harmed.

A feline wandering the subway tracks in Brooklyn caused an inconvenience for commuters during rush hour Thursday.

Manhattan bound C trains went express between Utica Avenue and Hoyt Schermerhorn stations between 6:10 and 6:50 a.m. after the cat was discovered at the Clinton-Washington station, according to MTA Spokesman Kevin Ortiz.

The cat made its way to the Lafayette Avenue station where a train operator caught it and removed it, Ortiz said.

It appeared that the feline was not harmed during its underground adventure, according to the MTA.

