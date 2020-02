Celebrate Israel Parade traffic guide: Manhattan street closures

Parts of Fifth Avenue will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Celebrate Israel Parade will take place in Manhattan on Sunday, June 4, 2017, closing several streets on the Upper East Side.

If you’re planning to drive in the area, be sure to check this list of street closures before heading out. The streets will be closed between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Department of Transportation said.

Formation:

Fifth Avenue between 51st and 56th streets

51st Street between Sixth and Fifth avenues

52nd Street between Sixth and Madison avenues

53rd Street between Sixth and Madison avenues

54th Street between Seventh and Park avenues

55th Street between Sixth and Park avenues

Route:

Fifth Avenue between 52nd and 74th streets

Dispersal:

Fifth Avenue between 74th and 79th streets

Miscellaneous:

Madison Avenue (eastside) between 70th and 79th streets

Lexington Avenue (westside) between 70th and 79th streets

68th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

69th Street between Madison and Park avenues

70th Street between Madison and Park avenues

73rd Street between Madison and Lexington avenues

74th Street between Madison and Lexington avenues

75th Street between Madison and Lexington avenues

76th Street between Madison and Lexington avenues

77th Street between Madison and Lexington avenues

78th Street between Madison and Lexington avenues