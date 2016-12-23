Christmas weekend: MTA service changes on subways, buses, trains

If you’re making any last-minute Christmas weekend plans, you’ll want to know these MTA service changes.
Luckily the holiday weekend doesn’t have quite as many changes as other weekends. Here’s a look at the schedules for Christmas Eve, Christmas and the day after.
Subways
No. 3 trains, Saturday through Monday
The Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road and Junius Street stations are closed for renovation.
Trains will skip Pennsylvania Avenue in both directions.
No. 4 trains, Saturday through Monday
The Sutter Avenue-Rutland Road and Junius Street stations are closed for renovation.
Trains will skip Pennsylvania Avenue in both directions.
No. 7 trains, 12:40 a.m. to 5 a.m. Friday and Saturday
All trains board on the Flushing-bound platform at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue and Hunters Point Avenue stations.
12:40 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday
All trains board on the Manhattan-bound platform at the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue and Hunters Point Avenue stations.
B trains, Saturday through Monday
The B train does not operate on holidays.
F trains, Saturday through Monday
The Coney Island-bound platforms at Avenue I, Bay Parkway, Avenue N, Avenue P, Avenue U and Avenue X are closed for renovation.
M trains, Saturday through Monday
Weekend M train service operates between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue and Delancey Street-Essex Street.
Late-night service operates between Middle Village-Metropolitan Avenue and Myrtle Avenue.
N trains, Saturday through Monday
The Manhattan-bound platforms at 86th Street, Avenue U, Kings Highway, 20th Avenue, 18th Avenue, New Utrecht Avenue and Fort Hamilton Parkway are closed for renovation.
W trains, Saturday through Monday
The W train does not operate on holidays.
Z trains, Saturday through Monday
The Z train does not operate on holidays.
Buses, Friday
Q70 Select Bus Service will be free.
Saturday and Sunday
Buses will operate on a normal weekend schedule.
Monday
Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Metro-North, Saturday and Sunday
Metro-North will operate on a normal weekend schedule.
Monday
Metro-North will operate on a Sunday schedule with additional Shoppers’ Specials trains on the Hudson and New Haven lines.
LIRR, Saturday and Sunday
LIRR will operate on a normal weekend schedule.
Staten Island Railway, Saturday and Sunday
SIR will operate on a normal weekend schedule.
Monday
SIR will operate on a Sunday schedule.