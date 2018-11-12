Transit Citi Bike offering veterans, military personnel discounts with $35 off annual memberships The full price for the annual membership is $169. Citi Bike will be offering a permanent discount on annual membership for veterans and military personnel. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert By Andy Mai Special to amNewYork Updated November 12, 2018 2:05 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email New York City is making it cheaper for service members to get around on two wheels. Citi Bike is offering a permanent $35 discount on an annual membership for veterans and military personnel. The first 100 people to sign up by next Monday will also receive a free helmet. “I think it’s everybody’s responsibility in the city to recognize the sacrifices veterans have made for us,” said Kris Sandor, Citi Bike’s general manager and a Navy veteran. “It’s the responsibility of every business to show their appreciation.” The bike share company made the announcement Monday, a day after Veterans Day, with the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services and Department of Transportation. “On Veterans Day, we are proud to honor in any small way those New Yorkers who have so bravely served our country,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said in a statement. Citi Bike’s annual membership is $169 and allows for unlimited 45 minute rides. Service members can redeem the discount online or at the Citi Bike station on 59th Street and Central Park South. The company held a three-day promotion for veterans last year but that was not enough for Sandor. “It shouldn’t just be about one day. Our appreciation should be shown every day.” Correction: Due to an editing error, an earlier headline on this story incorrectly stated the amount of the discount. It is $35 off the annual price. By Andy Mai Special to amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic World War I well represented by NYC monumentsThere are 103 memorials to World War I throughout the city's parks. New York veterans continue to give backVets are helping their peers through athletics, counseling and a buddy programs. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.