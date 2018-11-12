New York City is making it cheaper for service members to get around on two wheels.

Citi Bike is offering a permanent $35 discount on an annual membership for veterans and military personnel.

The first 100 people to sign up by next Monday will also receive a free helmet.

“I think it’s everybody’s responsibility in the city to recognize the sacrifices veterans have made for us,” said Kris Sandor, Citi Bike’s general manager and a Navy veteran. “It’s the responsibility of every business to show their appreciation.”

The bike share company made the announcement Monday, a day after Veterans Day, with the New York City Department of Veterans’ Services and Department of Transportation.

“On Veterans Day, we are proud to honor in any small way those New Yorkers who have so bravely served our country,” Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said in a statement.

Citi Bike’s annual membership is $169 and allows for unlimited 45 minute rides. Service members can redeem the discount online or at the Citi Bike station on 59th Street and Central Park South.

The company held a three-day promotion for veterans last year but that was not enough for Sandor.

“It shouldn’t just be about one day. Our appreciation should be shown every day.”

Correction: Due to an editing error, an earlier headline on this story incorrectly stated the amount of the discount. It is $35 off the annual price.