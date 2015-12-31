Citi Bike notches record 10-million trips in 2015, officials say

The rider who took the 10-millionth trip Thursday gets a free one-year membership.

Citi Bike has become one of the most popular bike share systems in the Western Hemisphere, notching a record 10-million trips in 2015, officials said.

The 10-millionth trip was taken by a rider at 1:08 p.m. Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and Citi Bike announced. That rider will receive a free one-year membership and three gift memberships for family and friends.

The new record blew past the more than 8 million trips taken in 2014, officials said. It also put the Citi Bike system, which has 7,500 bikes, on par with ones in Mexico City (8.85 million trips, 6,600 bikes) and London (9.9 million trips, 10,000 bikes).

Citi Bike also recorded seven days with more than 50,000 trips, including twice during Pope France’s visit to the city, officials said.

Citi Bike said it worked to improve the system in 2015 by replacing software and hardware at its stations, overhauling bikes and introducing 2,400 bikes designed by Olympic bike builder Ben Serotta. The system has also expanded to new neighborhoods, such as Long Island City, Queens; Greenpoint and Williamsburg, Brooklyn; and the Upper East and West sides to 86th Street.

Citi Bike said it plans to increase its bike fleet to 12,000 by 2017.