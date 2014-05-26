Citi Bike year one by the numbers

Over 8.75 million trips
14.7 million miles traveled
104,000+ Annual Members
426,000 casual passes
Most trips in a single day
45,654 on Oct. 2, 2013
Average daily trips peak season
33,038 (June through October)
Most popular station overall
W. 20th Street & 11th Avenue
(based on total trip starts)
Most popular station for casual users
Central Park South & 6th Avenue
(Based on total trip starts using 24-Hour or 7-Day Passes)
Most popular weekday station
Pershing Square North and South (now relocated to E. 42 St. & Vanderbilt Ave. and E. 41 St. & Madison Ave. for MTA construction project)