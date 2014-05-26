Quantcast
Transit

Citi Bike year one by the numbers

amNewYork
May 26, 2014
1 min read
Citi Bikes await riders at a dock on Vanderbilt Ave. near Grand Central Terminal Friday, May 23, 2104. It will soon be the one year anniversary of Citi Bike coming to New York. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

Here’s how Citi Bike stands up after a year of rides.

Citi Bikes await riders at a dock on Vanderbilt Ave. near Grand Central Terminal Friday, May 23, 2104. It will soon be the one year anniversary of Citi Bike coming to New York. Photo Credit: MTA Police Dept.

Over 8.75 million trips
14.7 million miles traveled
104,000+ Annual Members
426,000 casual passes
 
Most trips in a single day
45,654 on Oct. 2, 2013
 
Average daily trips peak season
33,038 (June through October)

Most popular station overall
W. 20th Street & 11th Avenue
(based on total trip starts)
 
Most popular station for casual users
Central Park South & 6th Avenue
(Based on total trip starts using 24-Hour or 7-Day Passes)
 
Most popular weekday station
Pershing Square North and South (now relocated to E. 42 St. & Vanderbilt Ave. and E. 41 St. & Madison Ave. for MTA construction project)

