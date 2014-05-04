City Island’s new bridge design unveiled

The new design is welcomed by the community.

City officials yesterday Sunday settled a standoff with a Bronx community over a proposed design for the replacement of the century-old City Island Bridge.

Bronx leaders had blasted the original 165-foot tall, cable-stayed design as being out of character with City Island’s low-rise residential style. They welcomed the new design the Department of Transportation unveiled that they said is more fitting with the surrounding area.

The DOT described the new design from contractor Tutor Perini as having a “clean, simple aesthetic” inspired by the existing bridge, a 113-year-old structure that is in need of a replacement. The project had a $102 million price tag but the DOT said the new design could save $5 million.