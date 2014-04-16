City seeks info on ‘anti-speeding technology’ for taxis

The deadline for input is April 25.

The city is looking for novel ways to put the brakes on cabs that flout the speed limit.

The city’s Taxi and Limousine Commission has issued a request for information on “anti-speeding technology” that can slow down cabs or alert drivers when they exceed the speed limit to help reduce collisions.

Under Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Vision Zero blueprint, agencies that oversee policy for transit must formulate plans for ending and reducing traffic fatalities.

The request for information, which was announced Wednesday, also seeks to cull feedback from the public, safety experts and anyone with experience using anti-speed technology.

The deadline for submitting information is April 25.