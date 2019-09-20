Manhattan road closures for Global Climate Strike NYC

If you're planning on driving into lower Manhattan for Friday's climate change rally, one word of advice: Don't.

In addition to the usual roadwork closures, officials said Broadway will be closed from north of City Hall Park at Duane Street south to the Battery for the protest.

The rally is taking place before the Climate Action Summit scheduled to take place Monday at the United Nations, as well as a related youth summit slated for Saturday in Manhattan.

The road closures Friday will be from 9 a.m to 7 p.m., as listed on the New York City Street Closures / Alternate Side Parking website. There are major additional closures starting next week related to the UN General Assembly, which Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said results in "some of Manhattan's most congested days of the entire year."

As for Friday, officials said a massive turnout of students is expected at the rally. Students are expected to gather in Foley Square, then march down Broadway to Battery Park.

The street closures website said related closures include:

Thomas Paine Park;

Hamill Place and the triangle area across from the State Supreme Court Building Complex;

Reade Street from Lafayette Street to Broadway;

Ann Street from Broadway to Nassau Street;

Nassau Street / Broad Street from Ann Street to Beaver Street;

Broadway from Duane Street to Battery Park.

Officials note that several surrounding streets also are closed due to area construction and roadwork, as well as the nearby Feast of San Gennaro.

Get the Morning Update newsletter Must-read stories to start your day. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A full map of the closures can be found at the New York City Street Closures website http://gis.nyc.gov/streetclosure/.

The Global Youth Strike was sparked by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who traveled to New York on what organizers called an emission-free sailboat. The movement began about a year ago, when Thunberg went on strike, by herself, outside Swedish Parliament.