Cops start crackdown of unsafe cyclists

The NYPD’s “Operation Safe Cycle” will target violations, such as failing to stop at a red light, disobeying traffic signals, or riding the wrong direction against traffic, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Elsa

In a push to curb “hazardous violations,” the police department kicked off a two-week effort Wednesday aimed at the city’s unsafe cyclists. The NYPD’s “Operation Safe Cycle” will target violations, such as failing to stop at a red light, disobeying traffic signals, or riding the wrong direction against traffic, police said.

Echoing gripes from pedestrians, the police will also be on the lookout for cyclists riding on the sidewalks or failing to yield to people in the crosswalks.

“The NYPD asks all persons bicycling and driving in the city to make safety a priority,” the NYPD said in a statement. “The NYPD is committed to providing a safe environment for all New Yorkers.”

Police will also focus on drivers who obstruct bicycle lanes.