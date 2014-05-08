De Blasio budget lays out transit priorities

The executive budget Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled Thursday fleshed out the Department of Transportation’s Vision Zero pedestrian safety plan, …

The executive budget Mayor Bill de Blasio unveiled Thursday fleshed out the Department of Transportation’s Vision Zero pedestrian safety plan, faster bus service and road resurfacing.

The agency will spend $14.7 million next year to buy and install 120 speed cameras for Vision Zero. The 44 positions created to operate and maintain the cameras will cost $7.6 million.

The DOT will also have nearly $50 million to add nine Select Bus Service routes beginning in 2016, according to budget documents and the agency. The DOT will fund 18 positions at $7.1 million to design the new routes next year.

De Blasio touted his capital program for including $226 million to resurface 1,000 lane miles of street, a $49 million increase. “If you don’t attend to your infrastructure needs, your economy cannot continue to grow,” he said.