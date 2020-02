The number of holidays packed into October is a gift for drivers who will get plenty of days to forget …

There are nine days this month where street cleaning rules are suspended, thanks to holidays like Columbus Day, Diwali and Yom Kippur.

Based on varying street cleaning rules around the city, at least half of New Yorkers will see alternate side parking suspended between Oct. 3 and 19, according to Parallel Spaces Map, a parking service company.