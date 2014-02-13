East River Ferry dock in Greenpoint collapsed

A ferry dock in Greenpoint fell into the water Thursday morning, cutting off service there for East River Ferry riders. …

The walkway for customers detached from the dock at India Street around 9 a.m., according to a spokesperson for New York Waterway, which operates the East River Ferry. Service at the Greenpoint dock has been suspended through the afternoon. The East River Ferry was still making other stops on its route to Wall Street.

“A team of engineers will be sent to investigate the cause and repairs will be made as soon as possible,” the NY Waterway spokesperson said in a statement. “The safety of our passengers and the waterfront community is our number one concern and thankfully no injuries were reported.”

State Sen. Dan Squadron, whose district covers the India Street dock, said in a statement he wants NY Waterway and the Economic Development Corp. to investigate the collapse. He also called for an alternative way for Greenpoint residents to use the ferry, such as a shuttle bus to a nearby dock.

“Greenpoint is already drastically underserved when it comes to public transit, and a shutdown of ferry service only exacerbates the problem,” he said.