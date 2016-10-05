F train fatally hits man climbing between cars in Brooklyn, NYPD says

The man fell while he was attempting to climb between cars, police said.

A man was struck and killed by an F train at the Fourth Avenue-Ninth Street station in Gowanus early Wednesday morning, police said.

The man, who has not been identified yet, was attempting to climb between cars when he fell and was hit by the train, police said. The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on a Coney Island-bound train, they said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Southbound F and G trains were bypassing the station, due to the incident, the MTA said. Regular service resumed around 8:30 a.m.