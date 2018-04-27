Transit Fake Trump ad on N train offers class-action suit if you’re disgusted by alleged Stormy Daniels affair The MTA will remove a fake advertisement when alerted to its location. An apparently fake subway ad about President Donald Trump was spotted on an N train in Manhattan on Friday. Photo Credit: Dave Wilson By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated April 27, 2018 1:28 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Does thinking of President Donald Trump having sex make you ill? There’s a class-action lawsuit just for you – well probably not, but at least the idea gave a few N train riders a chuckle Friday morning. In this latest installment of apparently fake subway ads, straphanger Dave Wilson, of Bushwick, was on his way to work around 8:30 a.m. when he looked up to see Trump staring at him near the Union Square station. “I first noticed the picture of Trump and figured it was an anti-Trump type of deal, but then I saw ‘Does thinking of Donald Trump having sex make you ill,’ and the picture of the sick guy and I laughed,” Wilson said. “The thought of him having sex does gross me out.” The ad is accompanied by a working phone number and website, which states that anyone who has been exposed to the media coverage of the president’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels between Jan. 1 and April 26, 2018, could be entitled to a settlement. “The past several weeks have been some of the most trying of our entire lives. We are haunted by these grotesque images day and night,” a news release on the website says. “They have made us sick, and we are entitled to compensation. We need justice.” The MTA will remove a fake advertisement when alerted to its location. Whether the space was actually purchased for this particular ad remains unclear, but Wilson said it at least improved an otherwise mundane, delay-ridden commute. “It was a nice distraction after a morning full of subway delays,” he said. “I did check out the site and maybe I’ll join.” Requests for comment from the mastermind behind the website, as well as the MTA, were not immediately returned. This is the second fake Trump-related ad spotted by N train riders in just over a week. Last Wednesday, a straphanger snapped a photo of a fake ad for Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is also connected to the Stormy Daniels scandal. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Fake subway ad takes jabs at Trump attorney Michael Cohen The fake poster was spotted on an N train in Manhattan on Wednesday. Prank ‘your train is delayed’ poster is a bit too realThe seemingly official signage read "Your train is delayed, January 1 -- December 31, Days, Nights, Weekend," with every MTA subway line listed at the top. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.