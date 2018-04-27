Does thinking of President Donald Trump having sex make you ill? There’s a class-action lawsuit just for you – well probably not, but at least the idea gave a few N train riders a chuckle Friday morning.

In this latest installment of apparently fake subway ads, straphanger Dave Wilson, of Bushwick, was on his way to work around 8:30 a.m. when he looked up to see Trump staring at him near the Union Square station.

“I first noticed the picture of Trump and figured it was an anti-Trump type of deal, but then I saw ‘Does thinking of Donald Trump having sex make you ill,’ and the picture of the sick guy and I laughed,” Wilson said. “The thought of him having sex does gross me out.”

The ad is accompanied by a working phone number and website, which states that anyone who has been exposed to the media coverage of the president’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels between Jan. 1 and April 26, 2018, could be entitled to a settlement.

“The past several weeks have been some of the most trying of our entire lives. We are haunted by these grotesque images day and night,” a news release on the website says. “They have made us sick, and we are entitled to compensation. We need justice.”

The MTA will remove a fake advertisement when alerted to its location.

Whether the space was actually purchased for this particular ad remains unclear, but Wilson said it at least improved an otherwise mundane, delay-ridden commute.

“It was a nice distraction after a morning full of subway delays,” he said. “I did check out the site and maybe I’ll join.”

Requests for comment from the mastermind behind the website, as well as the MTA, were not immediately returned.

This is the second fake Trump-related ad spotted by N train riders in just over a week. Last Wednesday, a straphanger snapped a photo of a fake ad for Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who is also connected to the Stormy Daniels scandal.