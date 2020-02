The service runs only on weekends.

The free ferry that connects Red Hook and Lower Manhattan is returning for another summer season.

The “Destination Red Hook Ferry” runs Saturday and Sunday, connecting commuters with shopping at IKEA and Fairway in Brooklyn and docking at Pier 11 in Manhattan. New York Water Taxi operates it.

The ferry runs through Labor Day, with service starting at 11:30 a.m. from Manhattan. The last drop off is at 9:30 p.m.

A full schedule is online.