Freight train derails in Bronx, Amtrak service affected, officials say

Eight cars of a CSX train derailed in the Oak Point Rail Yard, officials said.

A freight train derailed in the Bronx Wednesday morning, the FDNY said.

Eight cars of a CSX train derailed around 9:15 a.m. in the Oak Point Rail Yard near the intersection of Longwood and Garrison avenues in Hunts Point, fire and CSX officials said. There are no reports of injuries or hazardous material, they said.

Seven of the cars were empty and one was carrying lumber, CSX said.

Officials are on the scene assessing the situation and planning how to re-rail the cars, CSX said.

“CSX will work as quickly as safety allows to restore the area to full operations,” a spokesman said.

Amtrak service was suspended between New York Penn Station and New Rochelle following the derailment. The agency said partial service resumed around 12:30 p.m. and full service returned at 9:10 p.m.