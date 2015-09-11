G train restored after speedy repairs made following derailment

The MTA wrapped up G train derailment repairs early on Friday afternoon after saying there would be extensive disruptions over the weekend.

Normal service on the line returned shortly before 5 p.m. with delays, according to the MTA.

The G train derailed near the Hoyt-Schermerhorn station in downtown Brooklyn on Thursday night, forcing about 80 people to evacuate by walking out of the tunnel and leaving at least two people with injuries.

The MTA is investigating the cause of the derailment, but documents and union officials indicate a collapsed tunnel wall that became weakened because of leaking water may have played a role in sending the train off its tracks.

The MTA put up pictures of the repairs it made here: https://www.flickr.com/photos/mtaphotos/ .

The most up to date service information on the G train following the derailment can be found at the MTA’s website, www.mta.info.