BREAKING: Governor Hochul lifts mask mandate in public transit

Face coverings are no longer required in mass transit after Governor Kathy Hochul lifted the nearly two-and-a-half-year-old COVID-19 pandemic mask mandate Wednesday.

The governor kept the rule up for four months after a federal judge struck down the order for masks in transit on a national level in April.

“We have to restore some normalcy to our lives,” the governor said during a COVID briefing in East Harlem on Sept. 7. “Basically, we’re going from mandatory to optional.”

Hochul hinted on Tuesday that she would announce an update on the policy “very shortly” when asked about it by amNewYork Metro.

Earlier in June, the state’s chief executive was unsure about dropping the mandate as COVID infections and hospitalizations increased again driven by subvariants of Omicron, saying she wanted straphangers to feel safe for their health.

But coronavirus case rates stabilizing and commuters returning to work and school after Labor Day pushed the needle toward making masks optional, she said.

“People are getting back to work and they’re getting back to school, and while you’re in those places not wearing a mask, it makes sense to not worry about it on the way,” she said.

The mandates will remain intact for healthcare and adult care facilities across the state.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo first required masking in the state’s public transportation network and stations via executive order at the beginning of the COVID outbreak in April 2020.

Flaunting the law could cost $50 in fines, and transit and police officials touted enforcement blitzes targeting maskless riders.

NYPD enforcement was lax and compliance slipped continually, from about nine in 10 subway riders wearing the masks properly in April 2021 to less than two-thirds a year later, when the state’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority stopped collecting the stats altogether.

The agency also removed its omnipresent yellow mask posters from stations and trains in June, pivoting entirely to digital screens and its audio announcements for the public awareness initiative.

Transit officials have rolled out new signs noting that the masks are now optional, Hochul said.